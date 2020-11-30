We'd love young people to join us, aged care expert says

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 11:56

As jobseekers begin their end of year scramble to find work, an aged care expert is calling on young people and graduates to consider taking roles caring for older New Zealanders.

Miranda Smith, founder of in-home private care specialists Miranda Smith Homecare, says young people can make fantastic carers and with demand increasing every year as our population ages, there’s plenty of work available.

"We know that New Zealand’s unemployment rate is climbing post-Covid and also that more women have been affected than men," says Miranda. "Couple that with the tens of thousands of graduates looking for a role to transition them into the workforce, and we believe private in-home care could be an excellent option for New Zealanders with an interest in our older generation, aptitude and a caring nature."

Amy Lauridsen is a 23-year-old Miranda Smith carer who loves her job working in aged and end-of-life care. "I really enjoy the different characters I get to meet and work alongside," says Amy, who has cared for eight different clients in Wellington over her three years at Miranda Smith Homecare. "Every client is unique and you get to be part of their lives in a way that not many other people are. Working in this industry is really rewarding. I like to care for and help other people and it brings me a lot of joy."

At a time where a national shortage of caregivers has put strain on the industry, Amy is astonished that more young Kiwi jobseekers aren’t attracted to the sort of private, in-home care she does. "I think they should try it! There’s something really special about spending time with those who are significantly older than you, particularly during their last months, or even their last moments. It provides so many perspectives on life and clients share with you their lived experiences, which are very different to what people my age will ever experience. Each day I’m sent away with new hope, new passion and new drive. I’m treated well, I’m paid well for what I do, and I’m very grateful for it."

Miranda - who has offices across Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Hawke’s Bay, Waikato, Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch - says her carers are matched carefully with clients to ensure there’s a good fit.

"We look for shared interests such as art, music, gardening and so on - as well as a personality fit," Miranda says. "Although a lot of our care work is longer-term, we also look for shorter-term carers to work in the homes of people who’ve had a recent injury or surgery, for instance, and might need a hand with cooking, shopping, showering and getting to appointments. Over Christmas, there is also demand for short-term care while clients’ extended family take a break."

Miranda says although a caregiver qualification is viewed favourably when recruiting, what’s more important is character and a willingness to connect with the needs of a client. Those that have

transitioned from the early childcare sector, as Amy did, "seem to particularly enjoy working with our older citizens".

"We know that younger people and graduates might not consider in-home care as an option," Miranda continues, "and choose hospo or fruit-picking instead, for example. Our message is to take a look at what we do and think about whether you enjoy the company of older New Zealanders. There are lovely roles, with flexible hours, for the right people."

And she encourages those applying for roles to add a note or cover letter detailing any care they might have done in the past, "even if it’s helping your grandparent each week, or driving a neighbour to the supermarket. It all counts, and we enjoy reading about experiences applicants have had with the older people in their lives."

The private homecare industry is in growth as many older Kiwis choose to stay comfortably in their own homes as long as possible. "Our clients tell us they love this option because the hours are tailored to the days and times they need, with the same one, or maybe two, carers visiting them rather than a roster of many."

And Amy says that Miranda Smith Homecare values not only each client on their books, but each carer too. "It’s the most supportive company I’ve ever worked for."

Miranda and her team are accepting CVs now for immediate and future roles. To enquire, please contact Miranda Smith Homecare: 0800 600 026

www.mshomecare.co.nz