13 young people employed through Stratford Workforce Programme within first two months

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 12:30

Stratford’s Workforce Programme aims at connecting young people with employment opportunities, and it’s done exactly that for 13 keen workers within two months of launching.

The Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) initiative launched in September and since then Stratford District Council has employed Lisa Holland as Workforce Coordinator in a part-time capacity.

Stratford District Mayor, Neil Volzke says, "This is a hugely positive outcome for the programme in the first couple of months of being up and running. It’s helping our young people take that step forward into a working world while giving local employers some support in a tough financial climate."

"Lisa’s role has seen her out and about connecting with local businesses and young people daily and it’s exciting to see these relationships forming successful employment connections," he says.

"There have been some encouraging discussions within the business community and more opportunities coming through in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, which is very promising," he says.

As of 30 November 2020 there were 93 young people registered with the programme and 13 businesses registered as employers. When the number of young people registered hits 100 Lisa will be drawing a lucky number and one young person will receive a prize.

Every Stratford district employer that registers with the programme before 14 December 2020 will go in the draw to win a year’s free membership with Stratford Business Association and a Christmas morning tea shout! Registrations can be done online here - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mtfj-employer

Employers don’t have to have a role available right now to register, local businesses are encouraged to sign up early so that when the time comes they have the connections available immediately.

Council’s goal is to help 50 young people into meaningful work by June 2021. The programme allows Council to assist local businesses with recruitment, training, guidance and in some cases subsidies, to help small to medium sized businesses take on young workers. It has a specific focus on getting young people who are not in employment, education or training into sustainable employment.

If you’re an employer who can help give our young people an opportunity to enter the workforce, please get in touch today!

Contact Lisa by email workforce@stratford.govt.nz or phone 06 765 6099 Monday to Thursday. More information and links to register as a young person or an employer can be found online at stratford.govt.nz/work