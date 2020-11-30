Crash on State Highway 1, Northland - NZ Police

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 12:55

At around 10.45am, Police received a report of an incident at a bank in Paihia.

A person has left in a vehicle and continued onto State Highway 1, heading towards Moerewa.

Police were monitoring the vehicle and at no point was a pursuit initiated.

While on State Highway 1, the vehicle has later crashed, colliding with a tree at around 11.45am.

A man is in a critical condition and has been taken to hospital.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Part of State Highway 1 is closed from Kawakawa to Pakaraka and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

We ask motorists to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

Our enquiries are in their early stages, and Police are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.