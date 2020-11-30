Parts of Hawke's Bay will have lower daytime highs than midnight tonight - WeatherWatch

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 14:27

It's all about timing. For Hawke's Bay the first day of summer on the meteorological calendar will see an increasingly colder and windier southerly change. The peak cool air arrives during daytime, not nighttime.

This set up means milder northerlies tonight will give way to cooler southerlies around 2 or 3am on Tuesday (based on our hourly data).

This southerly then kicks in more and more across Tuesday as the low driving it moves out of Hawke's Bay/Gisborne area and further out over the Pacific.

At midnight tonight the temperature will be around 16 degrees in Hastings.

12 hours later at noon, approaching the warmest point of the day (usually mid afternoon), the temperature will be down to 15 degrees, 14 by 1pm and 13 degrees by 5pm.

Even if the air temperature on Tuesday afternoon happen to just match the overnight temperatures tonight the 'feels like' temperature (or windchill) will be down.

Southerlies on Tuesday will also reach gale force at times in Hawke's Bay with gusts to 90km/h in some exposed areas and yes, it comes with rain.

The region is now much wetter than average but rainfall will be limited to about 10 to 15mm over Tuesday.

To make more sense of this please visit the detailed hourly data and graphs at www.RuralWeather.co.nz.

Tonight's temperatures to 6am Tuesday

Tuesday's temperatures. You can see these graphs in the "Detailed Data" section halfway down the homepage of www.RuralWeather.co.nz