Let time unfold at Christchurch Art Gallery this summer - council

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 15:02

Take a trip through time this summer with some of Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o WhaihetÅ«’s must-see treasures - works of art dating from Greek and Roman antiquity to the present - when As Time Unfolds opens on Saturday 5 December.

"With many Kiwi families exploring their own back yard this summer, As Time Unfolds is a perfect way to discover - or rediscover - some of Christchurch Art Gallery’s true gems, from familiar favourites to rarely seen treasures," says Christchurch Art Gallery Curator Ken Hall.

"There are millennia of time separating some of these works. This is old and young art for old and young people, and it shows Christchurch Art Gallery’s rich collection in a new way."â¨â¨As Time Unfolds showcases Greek and Roman classical antiquities alongside fascinating Renaissance era engraving and drawing, boldly experimental contemporary painting, and everything in between.

â¨The exhibition’s name takes some of its inspiration from what is often called New Zealand’s favourite painting - Cass by Rita Angus - which presents Canterbury’s famous folding landscape. Cass is now part of As Time Unfolds.

"The works of art featured in As Time Unfolds each have their own rich story, and this will be the first chance to see them side-by-side, in historical context - and for many people, to see them at all," Mr Hall says.

â¨"For example, Miranda Parkes’ spectacular 2006 Slumper connects in a surprising way to elegant costume studies by 1620s French engraver Jacques Callot."

â¨Ken Hall and Åtautahi artist Helen Calder will hold a floor talk on the exhibition at 3pm on Saturday 5 December. Another floor talk will be held on at 3pm on Saturday 23 January 2021, focusing on the earliest works in the exhibition, accompanied by music from the Baroque and Renaissance periods.â¨

As Time Unfolds is one of several exhibitions in the Gallery’s All Art All Summer season, designed to make everyone feel welcome this summer - with more Kiwi families exploring their own back yard, Christchurch Art Gallery is opening its doors to visitors of all ages and tastes. The season will launch officially alongside As Time Unfolds on 5 December 2020.