All art all summer at Christchurch Art Gallery - council

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 15:17

In many ways, we’re all a captive audience this summer, and Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o WaiwhetÅ«’s All Art All Summer season will bring local crowds face to face with work from local artists and some of its must-see treasures from 5 December 2020.

"In terms of tourism and travel, it’s going to be an unusual holiday season for everyone, and we won’t be seeing the usual demographics coming through the doors," says Christchurch Art Gallery Director Blair Jackson.

"We expect there’ll be a lot more Kiwis exploring their own backyard this year, and through 2020, we’ve already seen an increase in first-time visitors from Christchurch and around New Zealand. To keep up that momentum over summer, Christchurch Art Gallery is focusing on providing a season of exhibitions and activities for visitors of all ages and tastes. It’s a great chance for us to remind people of what they can discover here."

"All Art All Summer makes the Gallery the perfect destination for a family day out, spending time with friends, and entertaining out-of-town visitors," Mr Jackson says.â¨â¨Kicking off with the Hello Summer! Family Fun Day on Saturday 5 December featuring Levity Beet, lei-making, waiata, spin art and tours, All Art All Summer runs through to March 2021. It will see the Gallery host a range of exhibitions, performances, music, family days, workshops, shopping and more. Exhibitions include:

Judy Darragh and Sean Kerr: In Kahoots

28 November 2020 - 21 February 2021

Combining artificial intelligence, highbrow concepts, lowbrow humour, dance and retro pop music, In Kahoots is an unforgettable summer experience, unique to each visitor.

Pauline Rhodes: Blue Mind

28 November 2020 - 7 March 2021

The new exhibition puts the focus on our natural environment in a very appropriate way - using and reusing familiar materials to create arresting art.

Graham Bennett: Seeking a Balance

31 October 2020 - 21 February 2021

Come face to face with works of art from across sculptor Graham Bennett’s remarkable 50-year career in Seeking a Balance.

Touching Sight: Conor Clarke, Emma Fitts, Oliver Perkins

31 October 2020 - 21 February 2021

Touching Sight showcases exciting new work from three contemporary Åtautahi artists, with a twist - it also enables people with blindness or low vision to experience contemporary art.

Areta Wilkinson: Moa-Hunter Fashions

18 September 2020 - 8 February 2021

Artist Areta Wilkinson recalls whakapapa (genealogy links and relationships) through object making to elevate her lineage as a maker from Te Waipounamu.

As Time Unfoldsâ¨5 December 2020 - 7 March 2021 â¨Take a trip through time this summer with some of Christchurch Art Gallery’s rarely seen treasures - works of art dating from Greek and Roman antiquity to the present.

Larence Shustak: air gun?

20 February 2021 - 7 June 2021

Experience the vivid portrait and street photography of Larence Shustak, who moved from the USA to Christchurch in the 1970s and brought with him his eye for the urban landscape, as well as his collection of portraits of famous jazz musicians.

Te Wheke: Pathways Across Oceania

May 2020 - March 2022

Experience the Gallery’s collection from the perspective of our place in Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, the Pacific Ocean.

Keep an eye on christchurchartgallery.org.nz and the Gallery’s social media to stay up to date with what’s on. Christchurch Art Gallery is open seven days a week, 10am-5pm, with a late night on Wednesdays until 9pm. Entry is free.