Name release: Riverton-Wallacetown Highway crash

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 15:15

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway on 20 November.

He was 47-year-old Gregory James Olsen from Wrights Bush.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police call 105, quoting file number 201121/7157.