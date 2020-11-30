Kiwi scientists suffocate baby pigs in 'cruel' experiments - NZAVS

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 14:50

A recent investigation has exposed Kiwi scientists suffocating baby pigs in experiments funded by the American Pork Board. The piglets were exposed to gas without oxygen in it, leaving them gasping for breath and trying to escape. The scientists recorded the responses as the animals slowly died from lack of oxygen.

The recently uncovered research was published in 2018, but similar research has previously been conducted by at least one scientist from the research team. Earlier, in 2011, one scientist from the team researched the same combination of gasses as the 2018 research. This was also funded by the American Pork Board.

Both sets of research reached the same conclusion: suffocating piglets with these gas combinations involves too many welfare compromises.

The 2011 research concluded by stating "the degree of welfare compromise observed in all treatments suggests that other alternatives … should be investigated."

In 2018, the researchers reached the conclusion that suffocating baby pigs involved too many welfare compromises, and other methods should be investigated, concluding "there is still a need to continue to evaluate alternative on-farm methods of euthanasia."

NZAVS, the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society, is outraged.

"This is horrific to see that baby pigs are being repeatedly suffocated to death. We suspect this method of slaughter wouldn’t be allowed on New Zealand farms, so why are we researching it for American companies?" asks NZAVS’ Executive Director Tara Jackson.

NZAVS also says the funding pattern is suspicious.

"What we’re seeing is a big American industry repeatedly funding very similar experiments. This sort of behaviour is something you typically see when an industry is shopping around for scientific results. It is likely they’ll repeat this cruelty over and over until they get the results they want."

Experiments in New Zealand need to go through an ethics approval process, a process which NZAVS says is severely flawed.

"We are better than this and shouldn’t be letting big American companies fund such unethical experiments in New Zealand. It is horrific that baby pigs are being slowly suffocated to death. We need big changes in the way we tackle science."

NZAVS campaigns on a range of issues to do with animal experimentation, with dozens of different changes they would like to see implemented. This experiment highlights the issue of the availability of information.

"Our ethics approval process needs to urgently implement a stronger method of checking past experiments, to ensure that experiments aren’t unnecessarily repeated and suspicious patterns of funding are checked and questioned. A national database containing this information needs to be developed to assist ethics committees with doing their jobs."

NZAVS is calling for people to sign their Striking at the Source petition, which calls for reform of the ethics process.