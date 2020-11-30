Economic development strategy a feat of community collaboration - council

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 14:56

Members of the newly formed Independent Economic Development Kotahitanga Board which will oversee the delivery of the district’s Economic Development Strategy were formally welcomed to their roles today.

The KÄpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy and Implementation Plan 2020-23 was developed in partnership with iwi partners, key stakeholders and the wider public, and adopted by Council in July.

The establishment of the Board delivers on the first key priority of the Strategy. The newly appointed members of the Board include:

- Chris Claridge - Chief Executive of Potatoes NZ

- Hillmarè Schulze - Chief Economist at BERL (Business and Economic Research Ltd)

- Kim Tahiwi, NgÄti Raukawa - chartered accountant and Kaiarahi contracted to NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki

- Rawiri Faulkner, NgÄti Toa Rangatira - consultant at TÅ« Taiao Ltd specialising in planning, policy, strategy and projects

- Russell Spratt, Äti Awa ki Whakarongotai - principal consultant with Jackson Stone and partners

- Scott Houston - tech entrepreneur and futurist

Board Chair, Neil MacKay says the new governance board is made up of a highly skilled and diverse group of professionals which reflects partnership / kotahitanga.

"Our independent board members bring the diversity, skills, experience and passion that we need to really drive the economic growth and development of the district," Mr MacKay says.

The development of the plan has been a true community collaboration and Council acknowledges the work of the Drafting Group and their ongoing support.

"We’ve worked together to refresh the economic direction for KÄpiti, ensuring the strategy reflects a wide range of local views and economic insights," says Monique Leith, co-chair of the KÄpiti Chamber of Commerce.

This view is echoed by KÄpiti Economic Development Agency chair, Stuart Ayres.

"One of the key pillars of our strategy is Kotahitanga - strengthening partnerships and leadership. Collaborating to both shape the economic roadmap and now implement it will mean the best economic outcomes for KÄpiti," says Mr Ayres.

Districtwide Councillor and business and jobs portfolio holder, Angela Buswell, says the next steps are to implement the strategy’s key priority actions.

"Now we have the Board in place (which was one of the strategy’s key deliverables for 2020-21) the focus is on developing and delivering a KÄpiti Coast Destination story and plan, providing a coordinated approach to the facilitation of key opportunities, and developing a KÄpiti Coast workforce plan including a youth initiative.

"It continues to be an uncertain and challenging economic environment, but we’re optimistic the strategy and governance structure will maximise opportunities to grow our district for the wellbeing of our communities," says Ms Buswell.

To read more about the strategy and governance framework visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/economic-development/strategy-for-supporting-economic-development/