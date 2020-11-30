Wild weather, sick pets and road trips gone wrong - Cover-More

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 15:33

Now that domestic travel is number one for New Zealanders and summer holidays on the horizon, should travel insurance factor into holiday plans?

In 2019, Cover-More Travel Insurance paid more than $1.3 million across thousands of claims for travel within New Zealand alone. So, the global travel insurance provider is now reminding travellers that just because we can’t travel abroad, doesn’t mean our holidays will be free from potentially costly accidents and mishaps that can disrupt precious holiday moments with family and friends.

In the lead up to the festive period, Cover-More has opened their vault from 2019 and revealed some surprising claims. Will Ashcroft, General Manager, Distribution at Cover-More in New Zealand says travel disasters can really add to your credit card bill alongside your Christmas shopping if you don’t prepare for the unexpected.

"We find most people only tend to think about insurance for overseas travel, but we see time and again that the unexpected can strike at home too," says Will Ashcroft.

Dance floors and dogs

One customer was forced to cancel their holiday plans after their dancefloor moves resulted in a torn knee, while another holidaymaker swapped a well-earned break for caring for after their dog who fell ill with an unexpected bowel obstruction.

Cats, horses and dogs topped the list of beloved pets who put a dampener on holiday plans in 2019 due to unexpected events prior to departure. Or in the case of one would-be adventurer, tearing their shoulder while unsaddling a horse saw them claim almost $3,000 of cancelled travel costs for their abandoned trekking holiday.

On the road

In a cautious warning for anyone planning to hire a car these holidays, another claim worth nearly $2,500 resulted from a tyre suddenly exploding, damaging the car’s panelling and doors.

"Windscreen damage is the most common claim when it comes to holiday road trips, and depending on your policy, this can cover your own car or a rental vehicle. Travel insurance can work out much more cost effective than insurance directly with rental car companies, which usually involve hefty excess costs in case of an incident," says Will Ashcroft.

When Mother Nature isn’t on your side

Wild weather was another holiday-breaker in New Zealand, with storms and heavy gusts responsible for grounded planes, tours and even the cancellation of some oyster festival fun in 2019.

"We receive many claims where the customer planned to travel with a friend, partner or family member, who then was unable to travel. Rather than travel alone, our customers were able to cancel their trips without being out of pocket."

One instance included two couples who planned a New Year’s trek together in Fiordland National Park but were required to cancel after one of their group fell and fractured their wrist, requiring a helicopter evacuation. Collectively, they would have been required to pay in excess of $5,000 in cancelled accommodation and transport costs without travel insurance.

Feeling completely under the weather

Illness was another frequent cause of travel insurance claims in 2019, even prior to COVID-19. One domestic travel insurance claim came in at almost $10,000 when a customer had to cancel their tour of the South Island due to an upper respiratory infection.

In addition to regular travel insurance coverage, last month Cover-More announced broad-ranging new COVID-19- related benefits for their travel policies on trips within New Zealand or to Australia.

These new benefits include medical costs cover for a traveller or their companion if they’re diagnosed with COVID- 19 by a medical practitioner while on their trip, cancellation cover if the traveller is an essential healthcare worker whose leave is revoked due to COVID-19, and cover for cancellations or additional expenses if pre-paid accommodation is shut down. Other new benefits include cover for $250 per night if the person the customer was planning on staying with contracts COVID-19 or they are placed into quarantine, as well as cancellation costs if pre- paid holiday activities are shut down due to COVID-19 cases.

"It’s been a tough year for many people, and the holidays are such an important time to reconnect with family and friends. We encourage travellers to protect more of these precious memories they’re yet to make. The last thing anyone needs is an unexpected exploding tyre on the way to grandma’s, but your travel insurance is there to cover the moments that don’t go exactly to plan," concludes Will Ashcroft.

covermore.co.nz