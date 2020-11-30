Wellsford homicide investigation: Police seeking Desmond Bourne

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 15:50

Police are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries as the investigation continues into the murder of a man in Wellsford on Saturday evening.

The victim, who is aged in his 30’s, was located deceased in a vehicle on Wayby Station Road after receiving a gunshot injury.

As a result of enquiries over the weekend, Police are now appealing for any information relating to the whereabouts of Desmond Lawrence Bourne (pictured).

Bourne, aged 45, has a court-issued warrant for his arrest and is wanted for Murder in relation to this matter.

Bourne is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you see him, call 111 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says the victim and the offender are known to each other and this isn’t being treated as a random attack.

"Police want to reassure the public that we have a team of dedicated staff working tirelessly on this case and our priority is locating Desmond Bourne as quickly as possible.

"We also want to acknowledge the members of the public who initially contacted Police on Saturday night, as well as over the weekend with information around sightings of the black Range Rover (registration KBK990) linked to this incident.

"We encourage anyone with information who is yet to contact Police to do so immediately," says Detective Inspector Beard.

A post-mortem is taking place today and Police are providing support to family and friends of the deceased.

Police are not in a position to release the name of the victim at this stage.