Maori Language Commission welcomes Stuff announcement

Kei te rÄhiritia te pÄnui a Stuff e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori
The MÄori Language Commission has welcomed the unprecedented, new direction taken by the editorial team at Stuff NZ.
Kua rÄhiritia te ahunga hou kÄore anÅ kia kitea i mua, kua kÅkirihia nei e te tima Ätita o Stuff Aotearoa
"During lockdown we worked with the team at Stuff and soon stories in English and MÄori became a regular feature: the first time in more than a century that a major newspaper published in the first language of our country," said Professor Rawinia Higgins, MÄori Language Commissioner.
"I te wÄ o te rÄhui Ä-motu, i mahi tahi mÄtou ki te tÄ«ma o Stuff, nÄ wai ka mÄori noa ai te taka mai o ngÄ pÄnui i te reo PÄkehÄ, me te Reo MÄori anÅ hoki: koinei te wÄ tuatahi koni atu i te rautau kua taha ake, ka tÄngia ngÄ kÅrero ki te reo taketake o tÄnei whenua e tÄtahi niupepa matua," te kÄ« a Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins, Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
"Normalising te reo across the most widely read media outlet in Aotearoa was a huge step that we were proud to help make happen this year with the help of New Zealand’s top translators as well as Stuff’s editorial team."
"He takahanga nui te whakatangatawhenuatanga anÅ o te Reo MÄori, puta noa i te pakihi pÄpÄho e kaha pÄnuitia ana e te marea. E poho kererÅ« ana mÄtou i te whanaketanga o tÄnei Ähua, te Äwhina nui a ngÄ MÄtanga KaiwhakamÄori o Aotearoa, me te tÄ«ma Ätita anÅ o Stuff."
"Today Stuff has taken this whakaaro a step further and turned a spotlight on their own mahi over the past 160-years: this marks a new, courageous direction for one of our nation’s oldest media outlets. And it is a direction we are excited about."
"I te rangi nei, kua whakatemua anÅ a Stuff i tÄnei whakaaro i te hurihanga o te aronga ki Ä rÄtou mahi ake puta noa i ngÄ tau 160 ki muri: Kua kÅkirihia tÄnei ahunga mÄtÄtoa hou e tÄtahi o ngÄ pakihi pÄpÄho taketake o tÅ tÄtou whenua. Ä, kua hiamo katoa mÄtou i te ahunga nei."
"As an old net withers a new one is made"
"Ka pÅ« te ruha ka hao te rangatahi"
