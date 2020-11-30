Maori Language Commission welcomes Stuff announcement

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 16:10

Kei te rÄhiritia te pÄnui a Stuff e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori

The MÄori Language Commission has welcomed the unprecedented, new direction taken by the editorial team at Stuff NZ.

Kua rÄhiritia te ahunga hou kÄore anÅ kia kitea i mua, kua kÅkirihia nei e te tima Ätita o Stuff Aotearoa

"During lockdown we worked with the team at Stuff and soon stories in English and MÄori became a regular feature: the first time in more than a century that a major newspaper published in the first language of our country," said Professor Rawinia Higgins, MÄori Language Commissioner.

"I te wÄ o te rÄhui Ä-motu, i mahi tahi mÄtou ki te tÄ«ma o Stuff, nÄ wai ka mÄori noa ai te taka mai o ngÄ pÄnui i te reo PÄkehÄ, me te Reo MÄori anÅ hoki: koinei te wÄ tuatahi koni atu i te rautau kua taha ake, ka tÄngia ngÄ kÅrero ki te reo taketake o tÄnei whenua e tÄtahi niupepa matua," te kÄ« a Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins, Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

"Normalising te reo across the most widely read media outlet in Aotearoa was a huge step that we were proud to help make happen this year with the help of New Zealand’s top translators as well as Stuff’s editorial team."

"He takahanga nui te whakatangatawhenuatanga anÅ o te Reo MÄori, puta noa i te pakihi pÄpÄho e kaha pÄnuitia ana e te marea. E poho kererÅ« ana mÄtou i te whanaketanga o tÄnei Ähua, te Äwhina nui a ngÄ MÄtanga KaiwhakamÄori o Aotearoa, me te tÄ«ma Ätita anÅ o Stuff."

"Today Stuff has taken this whakaaro a step further and turned a spotlight on their own mahi over the past 160-years: this marks a new, courageous direction for one of our nation’s oldest media outlets. And it is a direction we are excited about."

"I te rangi nei, kua whakatemua anÅ a Stuff i tÄnei whakaaro i te hurihanga o te aronga ki Ä rÄtou mahi ake puta noa i ngÄ tau 160 ki muri: Kua kÅkirihia tÄnei ahunga mÄtÄtoa hou e tÄtahi o ngÄ pakihi pÄpÄho taketake o tÅ tÄtou whenua. Ä, kua hiamo katoa mÄtou i te ahunga nei."

"As an old net withers a new one is made"

"Ka pÅ« te ruha ka hao te rangatahi"