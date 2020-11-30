Sunnyhills homicide update

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 16:35

Statement attributable to Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

The Police homicide investigation into a body located in Sunnyhills on Saturday is continuing to make progress.

While a post-mortem examination has now been completed, we are still currently working through formal identification procedures.

However, Police still believe the woman located is 55-year-old Elizabeth Zhong.

A scene examination has been underway at a Sunnyhills property on Suzetta Place over the weekend.

Police will remain at the address this week as we expect this scene examination to take some time.

We have a received a number of calls with information since Saturday, which our enquiry team are assessing as part of the investigation.

Police have also spoken with a number of people known to Ms Zhong and will continue to do so going forward.

An area canvass has also been completed around the Sunnyhills area and I would like to acknowledge the community who have been incredibly helpful in speaking with Police and assisting our enquiry.

The investigation team are also aware of media reports speculating around previous Police presence at the Sunnyhills address.

There will be a number of elements that will all form part of our wider investigation as we piece together the circumstances of Ms Zhong's death.

As with any investigation, Police must weigh up operational sensitivities around information we can release to the public.

At this point we are unable to comment further on these matters, however we can say our investigation is continuing to make progress.

There is now a dedicated team of investigators working on this investigation and are determined to hold any persons responsible to account.

Police will be continuing with our area enquiries, including examining CCTV footage, from today.

Ms Zhong's family are understandably upset at what has occurred and we are continuing to support them in any way we can.

Police will release further updates as these become available.

Police continue to ask anyone that may have information to contact 105 and quote the file number 201128/1909.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.