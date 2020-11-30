Arrest made after search warrant in Lower Hutt - NZ Police

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 17:05

One man has been arrested, and firearms and drugs located, following a search warrant in Lower Hutt today.

Police located 10 firearms in a bedroom at the Tirohanga property - eight of these had been recently stolen from an address in Eketahuna.

Methamphetamine and GBL were also located along with the firearms.

Detective Sergeant Charlie Munro of the Precision Targeting Team says as a result of the items located, a 60-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with unlawful possession of firearms, receiving stolen property, and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

He is due in Hutt Valley District Court on December 3.

"The prompt recovery of these firearms is a huge relief to Police and the owner of the firearms.

Those individuals in unlawful possession of firearms should expect to be targeted by Police.

"Police look to take action whenever possible in these instances, and I would encourage anyone who can assist us with information on those possessing firearms illegally to either contact us directly, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," says Detective Sergeant Munro.