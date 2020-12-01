Tikanga Maori supports successful Westhaven decision for Ngati Whatua Orakei

|
In a decision made by the High Court, the Environment Court has jurisdiction to consider, and make findings about, the relative strengths of hapu and iwi relationships in an area affected by a resource consent application - delivering a successful outcome for NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei.
Chapman Tripp acted for NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei in the Environment Court and the High Court on this preliminary question of law.
The Environment Court was asked whether it has jurisdiction to determine whether an iwi group holds ‘primacy’ of mana whenua over an area that is the subject of a resource consent application. The Environment Court reframed the question from being about ‘primacy’ to whether it had jurisdiction to determine the ‘relative strengths of hapÅ«/iwi relationships’ - which it answered affirmatively.
NgÄti Maru Trust, Te Äkita o Waiohua Waka Taua Incorporated Society and Te Patukirikiri Trust appealed the Environment Court’s decision to the High Court, challenging, among other things, the Environment Court’s jurisdictional finding. The High Court upheld the Environment Court’s finding on jurisdiction, confirming that resource consent decision-makers do have jurisdiction to enquire into hapÅ«/iwi relationships in an area where it relates to a specific resource management issue.
The High Court’s decision will ultimately help to guide the resolution of NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei’s substantive appeal relating to the conditions imposed by Auckland Council on the resource consent granted to Panuku Development Auckland for its pile mooring development at Westhaven Marina.
Chapman Tripp partner Laura Fraser and Senior Associate Nicola de Wit appeared for NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei in the High Court, supported by a team of experts from the firm’s MÄori legal group. The High Court case was developed in partnership with the NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei internal team and external advisors.
Chapman Tripp’s MÄori legal group, Te Waka Ture, has a long-standing relationship with NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei, assisting on litigation in the Supreme Court and Waitangi Tribunal, together with strategic advice relating to the protection of its mana whenua interests.
Commenting on the outcome, partner Laura Fraser said, "This is a significant win for NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei, and we hope to see its effect observed beyond the Council/Panuku arena."
Next, NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei’s substantive appeal on the resource consent conditions applying to the Westhaven development will be heard by the Environment Court, now guided by this High Court decision.
The firm’s Te Waka Ture team specialises in corporate structuring, governance, strategic and commercial advice for iwi and hapÅ«, post settlement governance entities, MÄori businesses, MÄori land owning entities and clients looking to work with them.
