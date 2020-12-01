Alternate day restrictions implemented early - Tararua District Council

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 09:50

As we all know, Tararua District experienced a difficult summer last year when it comes to water. Our rural communities dealt with drought conditions and urban users experienced increased water restrictions compared to previous years. Unfortunately, these conditions are potentially our ‘new normal’ so Council has been reviewing how we need to manage our finite water resources.

As part of this review we have decided to implement the first level of water restrictions, alternate day use, earlier than usual in order to reduce the risk of more severe restrictions later in summer. Alternate day restrictions are therefore being implemented district wide from 1 December 2020.

An important note: While it is tempting to see periods of rain as meaning we can ease restrictions, this is not so. While rain can allow Council to resume its water take it is usually only for short periods of time, sometimes only hours. Often the rivers become turbid (dirty) meaning water cannot be taken and processed until it settles down and the effect of the rain has often passed by then. Periods of rain over summer should be seen as opportunities to fill home storage tanks and to not have to water gardens.

Why do we need restrictions at all?

Tararua District Council, like any other significant water user, must obtain a consent to take water from a variety of sources like rivers or bores. The consent process is managed by Horizons Regional Council. Each consent provides the limits of water Council can draw given prevailing river flows. During dry periods over summer some of the consents reduce the amount of water that can be taken, in some cases to zero.

The reductions in allowable water take during dry periods is the reason Council has invested in water storage (reservoirs and impounded supplies) in recent years. This storage is like insurance to help avoid severe water restrictions across the district. An example of how important water storage is comes from last summer in Woodville. Without the outstanding effort of the Woodville community to conserve water, combined with the new storage, Woodville almost certainly would have had the most severe level of water restrictions imposed - emergency use only.

What are the water restriction levels?

Get ready - No restrictions are enforced, however educational material on water conservation is shared though Councils channels.

Alternate Day - Outdoor water use is restricted to alternate days. Odd numbered days for odd numbered houses and vice versa. Alternate Evening - Hand-held hoses are only allowed on alternate days between 7pm and 9pm.

Total Outdoor Ban - No outdoor use. All irrigation systems, hoses and sprinklers are banned.

Essential Use Only - Household water is to be used for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene ONLY. (This is subject to the nature and extent of the emergency). New Water Restriction Signage

As part of reviewing the water shortages of last summer, Council has implemented new water restriction levels and will shortly be installing new signage to let our communities know current restriction levels.

Council will also keep water restriction levels current on it’s website www.tararuadc.govt.nz/water and notify changes on Facebook.

While we all hope we don’t experience the same conditions as last summer, Council is taking the prudent approach of commencing low level water restrictions early to try to avoid more severe impacts later in summer.

If we all play our part in conserving water and following the water restriction levels we are confident the severest of water restrictions can be avoided again this year.