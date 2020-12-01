Massey University to launch learning centre in China for travel restricted students

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 10:42

Nanjing University of Finance and Economics.

Massey University is launching a pilot programme with Nanjing University of Finance and Economics (NUFE) to provide a dedicated learning centre for Massey students who remain in China due to the temporary closure of borders due to COVID-19.

The Massey Learning Centre at NUFE will give Massey students the option of joining fellow classmates at a campus in one of China’s leading universities. Students will participate in online classes delivered by Massey University, New Zealand’s leading online provider, with the additional support of local learning support advisors.

Massey University is working with the New Zealand government on options to welcome international students back to campus when it is safe to do so. However, it is likely that most new international students will need to commence the start of their 2021 studies online rather than in New Zealand.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Students and Global Engagement Tere McGonagle-Daly says this is the first time Massey has delivered learning via an offshore learning centre. "Massey University has a long-standing relationship with NUFE, including a 10-year partnership with Massey Business School, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this pilot programme to provide an on-campus experience for our returning students who are unable to re-join us in New Zealand.

"We are committed to providing an excellent learning experience for our international students, which includes supporting them in developing these types of communities - to see friends or make new ones and to study together with peers in a welcoming environment with other students at NUFE, despite the current travel restrictions."

Classes will be delivered to 100 students from Massey Business School and the College of Creative Arts via a range of online delivery methods. The Massey students will have access to all the same facilities as NUFE's enrolled students such as the university library; gyms; sports facilities and the student canteen.

The 100 places will be available to current Massey University students, with potential for the programme to be expanded into other disciplines in Semester 2/2021.

