Serious crash - State Highway 2, Takapau - Eastern

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 15:25

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 2 (just north of Snee Road), Takapau.

The collision, between a truck and a car, was reported to Police just before 2.50pm.

Initial indications are that several people have sustained serious injuries.

The road is blocked.

A diversion is in place however we are asking motorists to avoid the area and delay travel for the next couple of hours.