Serious crash - State Highway 2, Takapau - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 2 (just north of Snee Road), Takapau.
The collision, between a truck and a car, was reported to Police just before 2.50pm.
Initial indications are that several people have sustained serious injuries.
The road is blocked.
A diversion is in place however we are asking motorists to avoid the area and delay travel for the next couple of hours.
