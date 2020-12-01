Mayor Boult delighted with MSD Work Visa announcement - QLDC

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 15:40

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult congratulated Government for recognising recruitment challenges in the district and making changes that he and colleagues have advocated for.

"I am delighted to see the changes made by the Ministry today, responding to the lack of New Zealanders available to fill a number of key tourism and hospitality roles in the Queenstown Lakes District. This is something I have been personally strongly advocating for with central government, with the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce and Council staff."

From 1 December, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) undersupply list for the area covered by the Queenstown Lakes District Council has been updated to include some hospitality and tourism occupations hard to recruit due to a lack of New Zealanders available to fill roles. This will allow employers to support a work visa application and includes occupations such as executive chef, restaurant supervisor, concierge and housekeepers.

"Our district has relied heavily on workers from overseas given the scale of the visitor economy here, and I couldn’t see any other way of helping these businesses adequately staff themselves. There is a term in te reo MÄori which is ‘Taura Here’, referring to those who come from elsewhere and make this place their home and form strong bonds, becoming an integral part of our community. These are the many migrant workers who have made this place home and add value to our culture and economy every day. The Taura Here are needed and welcomed here and this change from MSD reflects that," said Mayor Boult.

"I would like to personally thank Ministers Nash and Faafoi for their support in making this happen. This change was essential to so many local businesses, and removing that barrier is one less major thing for them to worry about when simply staying afloat until international visitors return is a challenge. I am sure they, like I, are appreciative of this change from government. "

Details of the MSD Oversupply and Undersupply lists can be found on the Immigration New Zealand website: https://www.immigration.govt.nz/about-us/media-centre/news-notifications/employers-

can-find-out-more-easily-if-new-zealanders-are-available-for-jobs