Witnesses sought to fatal crash in Opotiki

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 08:27

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash in Ōpōtiki on Friday 20 November.

David Jonathan (Hapai) Kanuta, aged 49, died as a result of the crash on Bridge Street, near the Waioeka Bridge, just before 6.30pm.

It was the end of the week and there were quite a few people travelling through the area at the time.

If you saw this crash happen and we haven't yet spoken to you, we'd like you to contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police via 105 and quote file number 201120/6618.