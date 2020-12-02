Parole and Sentencing Reform for the murder of police officers petition - SST

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 10:00

Diane Hunt set out with the goal to stand up for the New Zealand Police and ensure that anyone who is convicted of murdering a Police Officer would be denied parole.

Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) have backed and supported Diane’s pledge from its inception, stating it is a call for legislation to be amended to protect the New Zealand Police.

SST National Spokesperson Jess McVicar said " Diane’s son was killed in the line of duty, but this petition is not just about Matthew for her; it is in honour of Matthew and the 32 other Police Officers killed in the line of duty. It’s about putting in place a strong deterrent for anyone who thinks they can get away with such a heinous crime against those who honour their duty to serve and protect."

"Diane wants the Government to look at amendments to the Sentencing and Parole Act to ensure that New Zealand is in line with other countries to afford Police better protection, as it should be!"

"New Zealand is far behind the 8 ball in protecting our Police Officers, the men and women who protect our lives at the risk of their own! Gun crime is getting worse and every day they are being put at further at risk. This must stop and a suitable deterrent must be put in place."

Diane will present her petition to Hon Mark Mitchell and Hon Poto Williams at 11.15am today, on the steps of Parliament.