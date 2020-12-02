First phase of terminal upgrade underway at Taupo Airport - Council

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 10:45

The first phase of the TaupÅ Airport terminal upgrade is now underway, with the laying of new wastewater and water pipes.

The $9.2 million airport upgrade is being funded by the government’s Provincial Growth Fund ($5 million) and the New Zealand Upgrade Programme ($870,000) in partnership with the council, which will fund the remainder. It will see a new terminal built, the car park extended, and the airside apron expanded in order to operate larger aircraft safely.

Airport upgrade project manager Philip King said the laying of these pipes was the first step toward upgrading the airport.

"This is the first of any physical work the community will be able to see and it’s an exciting step we’re able to take in the lead up to the build," he said.

"It will allow us to upgrade the current services which include a septic tank, future-proofing the area and ensuring we are creating a world-class facility."

The wastewater and water pipes would be laid starting just beyond the Mobil service station and progressing toward the current airport terminal. The northern shoulder of the road would likely be closed over the section contractors were working on but disruption would be minimal and the road would remain open. This phase of the project was expected to be completed by the end of March next year.

A detailed design is expected to be finalised in early 2021 and terminal construction is expected to begin in mid-2021.