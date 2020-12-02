Free BusLink travel on Christmas Eve

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 12:32

Free bus rides - and giveaways - will be on offer as part of a festive season promotion by Northland’s BusLink transport services in the lead-up to Christmas.

The services are administered by the Northland Regional Council and Councillor Rick Stolwerk, the new interim chair of the Northland Regional Transport Committee, is hoping plenty of people will take the opportunity to ride the buses for free on Christmas Eve, Thursday 24 December.

Councillor Stolwerk says the free travel day is a great way to further promote the bus services to both existing users and holiday season shoppers, as well as spread a little pre-Christmas joy.

He says the initiative between the regional council and bus operators, Leabourn, CBEC, Hokianga Express Charters, Kaikohe Bus Company and Ritchies will allow people to travel for free on all services within the BusLink family.

CityLink, Mid North Link, Far North Link (including the Kaitaia Pak ‘n’ Save shopping service), and Hokianga Link will be free. As Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday this year, Bream Bay Link, and the two new services - Hikurangi and WhangÄrei Heads Link - will also be free on that day.

"We’re hoping plenty of Northlanders will get into the spirit of the day and take advantage of it."

Councillor Stolwerk says BusLink and Northland Regional Council team members will be dressed festively and spread a little extra Christmas spirit by handing out giveaways at the Rose Street Bus terminus on Thursday 24 December between 8.30 am and 11 am.

Meanwhile, Cr Stolwerk says there will also be a short Christmas school holiday ‘Summer Beach Bus’ trial from Rose St bus terminus operating only on 17, 24, and 31 December 2020 and on 07, 14, 21 and 28 January 2021.

People wanting to travel to Ocean Beach can catch this service at Rose St bus terminus on these days at 11am. The bus returns from Ocean Beach carpark at 2.30pm and the trip will cost $10 per person return.

More information on the Summer Beach Bus can be found on the BusLink website www.buslink.co.nz

Additional information about the BusLink Christmas promotion is available from the regional council’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/NorthlandRegionalCouncil the CityLink website www.citylinkWhangarei.co.nz and BusLink website www.buslink.co.nz

The CityLink and BusLink websites also include service operating hours up to and over the holiday season.

Caption for mugshot ‘Rick Stolwerk (P) - 20191029’

Rick Stolwerk of the Northland Regional Transport Committee…hoping Northlanders take advantage of festive free travel offer.