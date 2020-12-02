High Court ruling keeps Mt Messenger project on track - TRC

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 13:35

A High Court decision bringing the Mt Messenger bypass closer to reality has been welcomed by Taranaki’s primary transport planning body.

The High Court has rejected an appeal by Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust challenging Environment Court decisions clearing the way for the project, and the nature of its decisions.

A number of separate Environment Court matters are still pending.

"The High Court ruling keeps this important project on track and we’re delighted," says Taranaki Regional Councillor Matthew McDonald, who chairs the Regional Transport Committee.

"All credit is due to Waka Kotahi NZTA for staying the course on this project and we hope the few outstanding legal issues can be settled speedily. The new bypass will make a tremendous difference to the region economically and make one of our two main access routes much safer for all users."

At 5.2km, the new bypass will be shorter than the existing route over the top of Mt Messenger, saving four minutes’ driving time for light vehicles and 6.5 minutes for heavy vehicles, and significantly reducing the risk of accidents and injuries. The bypass will include a 120m bridge over a wetland and a 230m tunnel.

The TRC-administered Regional Transport Committee includes representatives of all four Taranaki councils and Waka Kotahi NZTA.