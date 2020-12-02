Environment and community spaces led conversation at Peacocke Open Day

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 17:32

Protecting the environment and having great community facilities were the talking points at an open day for the new Peacocke neighbourhood last night.

The event, hosted by Hamilton City Council, gave Hamiltonians the opportunity to ask questions and give feedback about some of the elements that will make up the new Peacocke community.

Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor said he was thrilled with the massive turnout which saw an estimated 600-700 people pack into the Glenview Club.

Visitors learned about the different work happening in the area including a new wastewater network, Waikato River bridge and Council’s investment in the natural environment. There was also a chance to give their views on a developing structure plan for Peacocke.

"It was great to see that people at the event weren’t just asking questions about roads, they wanted to know about all sorts of things - environmental issues and bats, schools and early childhood centres, churches and sports parks. It was fascinating," Deputy Mayor Taylor said.

"It’s exciting for Elected Members and for staff because it’s not often you get to design a neighbourhood from scratch and try to make it exactly how you think the community will want it."

Growth Programmes Manager Karen Saunders said the last time Council hosted an event like this for Peacocke in mid-2019, the conversation focussed on the roads and other infrastructure.

"There’s been a noticeable shift towards discussion about how we can make Peacocke an amazing place to live, through accessible community facilities, places to shop and other things that help build a community.

"There is also a genuine enthusiasm for the work Council is doing in Peacocke to protect and enhance our environment and embrace our cultural heritage in our plans.

"We got a lot of valuable feedback which we can incorporate into our plans for how the area will be developed," she said.

The event was also attended by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Ministry of Education and Project Echo.

People who were unable to attend can find out more about the new neighbourhood at hamilton.govt.nz/peacocke.

Council is asking for feedback on the Peacocke Structure Plan until 9 December.

Have your say at hamilton.govt.nz/peacockestructureplan.