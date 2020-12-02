Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 20:42

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $7.3 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Lotto NZ is proud to sponsor the Attitude Community Champion Award - an award dedicated to recognising an ordinary, yet exceptional, disability champion or volunteer. There are three outstanding finalists for this award category this year, all of whom have championed inclusivity for people with disabilities across Aotearoa: Thomas Tuki from Rotorua, Jenny Hogg from Invercargill, and Tim Young from Hamilton. We wish all three the best of luck at tonight’s Attitude Awards.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19