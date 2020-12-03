Road blocked following truck crash near Ngarua

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 06:25

SH 27 is currently blocked near Ngarua following a truck crash this morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred around 5am.

Emergency services are in attendance however there is no confirmed information about injuries at this time.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while the scene is cleared.

Diversions are in place at Kereone Road and Maungakawa Road.