Winton-Lorneville Highway closed following crash

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 06:55

Winton-Lorneville Highway is closed this morning, after a truck carrying bitumen crashed.

The single vehicle crash occurred at 6am.

Fortunately the driver was not injured, however bitumen has spilled from the truck.

Winton-Lorneville Highway is closed between Dejoux Road and Gap Road West.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

An update will be issued once the road reopens.