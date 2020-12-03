Serious crash on SH 57 near Linton

|
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 57 near Linton.
The crash, involving a truck and two cars, occurred at 7.50am.
One person is reported to have suffered serious injuries.
Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.
