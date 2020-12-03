Road open following serious crash in Tauranga

|
SH 29A at Poike, Tauranga, has re-opened following the serious crash that occurred around 6:40am this morning.
Three people were reported to have sustained moderate to serious injuries.
The circumstances of the crash are now under investigation.
Police thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.
