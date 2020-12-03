46-year high for new home consents - Stats NZ

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 10:46

Almost 38,000 new homes were consented in the year to October 2020, the highest number since 1974, boosted by more townhouses, flats, and units, Stats NZ said today.

The number of new homes consented in the year to October 2020 was 37,981, up 2.8 percent from 2019.

"Annual new homes consented reached 37,000 late in 2019 and are now close to 38,000 for the first time in decades," construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

The all-time high for annual home consents was 40,025 in the February 1974 year.

The rise in new homes consented was driven by strong growth in plans to build townhouses, flats, and units in the past year.

"Typically, high levels of new homes consented are followed by high levels of building activity in following quarters," Mr Heslop said.

"Consents indicate an intention to build, and most home construction is completed within a year or two after a consent is granted, though delays due to COVID-19 may have occurred for some projects."

See Impact of COVID-19 on building projects.

However, the rate of home building now is still lower than the peak in 1973 when population size is considered.

In the October 2020 year 7.5 new homes were consented per 1,000 residents, around the highest per capita rate for 15 years. The record was in December 1973 year at 13.4 new homes per 1,000 residents. The median annual number of new homes consented is 22,641, and 6.2 for the number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents.

"More homes are being planned, but demand has also increased as our population has grown," Mr Heslop said.

See National population estimates: At 30 June 2020.

The number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents allows Stats NZ to factor in population size, which has changed significantly since the start of the series.

Squeezing in more homes

The annual number of townhouses, flats, and units consented has risen significantly (up 35.6 percent in the year to October 2020).

The number of new stand-alone houses consented has remained relatively flat (down 0.5 percent in the October year). Apartment numbers fell by 22.5 percent, and retirement village units by 24.5

Consents for apartments usually cover homes that are vertically attached, whereas townhouses, flats, and units can include those which are horizontally attached as well as minor or secondary homes.

"The proportion of new homes consented that are townhouses, flats, or units has been increasing. Auckland in particular has seen rapid changes in the composition of new homes consented," Mr Heslop said.

In the past year about 6,000 townhouses, flats, and units were consented in Auckland, almost 60 percent of the New Zealand total.

More information will be provided in the Housing in Aotearoa: 2020 report scheduled for publication on 8 December 2020.

Seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented rises

Some periods of the year typically experience higher or low numbers of new homes consented, so accounting for seasonality allows us to better compare numbers between periods (see Impact of COVID-19 on seasonally adjusted and trend series).

The seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented rose 8.8 percent in October 2020, following a rise of 3.6 percent in September.

The seasonally adjusted number of new stand-alone houses consented fell by 4.9 percent in October, following a rise of 6.3 percent in September.

There were large fluctuations in consent numbers between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19, when many businesses and construction projects temporarily closed. See the COVID-19: Building and construction sector guidance page on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website for more information.

The number of new homes consented each month can also vary significantly due to the timing of large multi-home projects, such as apartment buildings.

Residential construction makes up bigger piece of the pie

The total value of residential building projects in the October 2020 year increased by 1.5 percent compared with a year ago, while non-residential values dropped by 9.1 percent.

Among non-residential consents the only category to have seen an increase in the October 2020 year was storage buildings (up 13.4 percent).

Residential projects accounted for around 68 percent of all consents issued in the October 2020 year, rising at a quicker rate than its non-residential and non-building counterparts over the last 10 years.

Building consents reflect an intention to build. Information on work put in place is provided by the Value of building work put in place results, which better reflects delays or project cancellations.

