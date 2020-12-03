'Horowhenua's largest residential development construction infrastructure to start'

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 14:00

Work starts on constructing infrastructure for the largest residential development in the history of Horowhenua

Following a site blessing, pÅwhiri and spade-turning ceremony, work will start on the construction of infrastructure for the 420 hectare Tara-Ika residential development on Levin’s southeast boundary.

In August, the government announced it would fund up to $25M via Crown Infrastructure Partners to fast-track shovel-ready infrastructure to support the residential development.

The proposed development will be home to approximately 2,500 homes, parks, reserves, a local shopping centre, and a primary school. Water and sewerage infrastructure will connect to Levin’s existing infrastructure. As part of the construction, new stormwater retention areas will be built alongside roads, roundabouts and a shared pathway.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said Tara-Ika is a transformational project that will directly employ up to 280 people in fulltime roles across the four-year life of the project.

"It is an exciting red-letter day," said Mayor Wanden, "and, as a result, Levin’s population will grow by about 5,000 people in a few short years."

"It’s estimated that we will need up to 400 new homes a year to meet the demand for housing. Tara-Ika will help us meet some of the demand, with the rest spread across growth areas in the district."

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said the government funding is in the form of grants and loans, which will be repaid by those who develop Tara-Ika.

"The funding provided is two-thirds of that required for the whole project. Next year, through the Long Term Plan process, we will consider the mechanisms to fund the whole development so that it does not fall to ratepayers."

Mr Clapperton said the Horowhenua Alliance will deliver the first stage of the project. Work will start in Council road reserve and will ramp up in 2021 as the finalised route for the Åtaki to North of Levin Expressway is confirmed.

"We’re working alongside Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency as it prepares to build the Queen Street / SH57 roundabout, and together we’ll build another one at the Tararua Road / SH57 intersection."

Meanwhile, the Proposed District Plan Change 4 is currently out for public consultation.

Mr Clapperton said that process is robust and will work its way through a public submission period, a summary of submissions for public inspection, and a hearing for any submitters who wish to speak in support of their submission, before Council makes a decision.