Major maintenance work restarts on SH29 Kaimai Range from Monday

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 15:00

Major road reconstruction works on State Highway 29 on the Waikato side of the Kaimai Range will recommence on Monday 7 December 2020.

This work was rescheduled from October for design changes. The Kaimai Range is sensitive to heavy vehicle use with cornering and slow trucks putting very high stresses on the road. The new design for this reconstruction aims to mitigate these issues.

Road reconstruction works will be undertaken on a section of the east-bound Crawler Lane between the SH29 and State Highway 28 intersection and the Swap Kaimai Farm entrance.

A section of the crawler lane will be closed during the works. Two way traffic flow will be in operation at all times and a 50km/h temporary speed limit will be in place 24 hours a day for the duration.

Works may continue up until Tuesday 22 December.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and all additional time for their journeys.

