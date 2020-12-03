Call for comment on new processing aid - FSANZ

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 15:12

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow an already approved enzyme processing aid to be produced from a new genetically modified (GM) source.

FSANZ CEO Mark Booth said the enzyme (subtilisin) is derived from a GM strain of Bacillus licheniformis.

"This microorganism has a long history of safe use and is already approved as a source microorganism in the Food Standards Code.

"If approved, the enzyme would be used as a processing aid in the production of potable alcohol.

"We have undertaken a safety assessment and found that there are no health and safety concerns," Mr Booth said.

To have your say, see our call for comment page. Submissions closes at 6pm (Canberra time) 27 January 2021.

What happens with my feedback?

Submissions will be published to our website as soon as possible after the end of the public comment period.

FSANZ will consider all feedback received through this submission process before making a decision on whether to approve the application.

FSANZ's decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.