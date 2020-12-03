Hamilton search warrants target Waikato Mongrel Mob

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 16:20

Please attribute statement to Waikato District Manager: Criminal Investigations, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Search warrants executed in Hamilton today have resulted in the seizure of firearms and drugs, and the arrest of two patched Mongrel Mob members.

The Waikato Organised Crime Team, with support from the AOS, completed five search warrants targeting Mongrel Mob-linked addresses across the Hamilton region this morning.

As a result, a 38-year-old man is facing charges of participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of cannabis for supply.

A 22-year-old man is charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, supplying MDMA (Class B) and possession for supply of MDMA (Class B).

They are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

Today’s warrants saw the seizure of firearms, ammunition, cash, methamphetamine, cannabis and the recovery of a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Our focus steadfastly remains on organised crime groups who profit by supplying methamphetamine to the most vulnerable members of our community.

We know that greed continues to be a driver for these offenders who push drugs and suck money from those in our community who can least afford it.

Anyone with information about drug offending, suspicious financial activities or the identification and location of proceeds of crime is urged to contact Police by phoning 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.