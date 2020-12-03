Targeted home raids raise red flag

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 16:29

Life is far from secure for members of Iran's Baha'i community, says Aryana who left Iran at the start of the revolution in 1979 and has lived in New Zealand since 1994. She has been unable to return to Iran since then because of the persecution inflicted on the Bahá'í community. Her parents, both distinguished academics and members of the national governing body of the Bahá'ís at the time, were executed, her father in 1980 and her mother in 1981. Referring to the latest violation of basic human rights, Aryana said over 100 government agents had raided the shops and homes of Baha'is across Iran demanding that they hand over their property deeds. "Simultaneous raids were staged in at least seven cities and came just hours into a 15-day national lock-down imposed to slow coronavirus infections."

Smartphones, computers and tablets, books, including Baha'i texts, and other items, were seized and the Baha'is were ordered to report to Iran’s Bureau of Investigation.

These developments are the latest in a pattern of property confiscations since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Large numbers of private and business properties belonging to Baha'is have been arbitrarily confiscated over the years and more than 200 Baha'is have been executed. The Baha'i International Community is deeply concerned that the late November raids may signal confiscation an even more concerted and widespread scale.

"There is no legal justification for it," said Aryana. "It's an attempt to terrorise innocent, law-abiding citizens and put them in jeopardy, materially, psychologically and physically. Iran's health crisis is dire and exposing citizens to coronavirus is despicable."

The Baha'is are Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious minority and have been systematically persecuted by the government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.