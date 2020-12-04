The People Speak congratulates govt on declaration of climate emergency

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 07:50

Te Reo o NgÄ TÄngata - The People Speak, a grassroots group supporting deliberative democratic processes in response to the climate crisis, is welcoming the introduction today by the Prime Minister of a government motion to declare a climate emergency in Aotearoa New Zealand.

This declaration sets an important precedent and brings Aotearoa New Zealand into line with 1,840 other jurisdictions in 32 countries-, covering 820 million people.

"This declaration is well overdue but we welcome it nonetheless", said Te Reo NgÄ TÄngata - The People Speak spokesperson, Peter Glensor.

"Just as with COVID-19, we all need to work together on climate, and it's good to see the government is listening and working with communities to make real change.

"What we need to see now, to ensure that genuine change now occurs, is a commitment by the government to engage with the whole community. Unlike COVID-19, the changes we need to make in response to climate change are very long lasting. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so the active support of the whole community, over the long haul, is essential.

Deliberative democracy involves giving real power and real decision-making to ordinary people, (an assembly) chosen at random but still representative of all aspects of Aotearoa New Zealand society and also representative of our Tiriti partnership between MÄori and the Crown. They are given expert information, and helped to talk and listen to one another so they can come to a consensus on recommendations to decision makers. There’s strong evidence (see references below) that this style of democracy has the power to unblock adversarial ways of working, and gives a sense of trust both to the elected leaders and to the community at large.

We are convinced that an Aotearoa-based version of deliberative democracy will help us as a country to face up to the hard decisions that are needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate the climate changes that are already underway.

This is not a new idea. Deliberative democratic processes or assemblies have been successfully used in Ireland to unblock a political and social logjam on abortion law reform, and in Australia to address issues such as disposal of nuclear waste and safe sharing of roads by all users.

Similar processes have also been used on marae throughout MÄori history.

Our government here in Aotearoa New Zealand needs to include the processes of inclusive, deliberative democracy or Assemblies in conjunction with the Climate Change Commission, the

Just Transitions Partnership and locally organised communities, in the regions of Aotearoa which are committed to answering climate change questions that impact businesses, employment, whÄnau and future generations.