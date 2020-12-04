Night closures at the Pelorus Bridge, SH6, next week for repairs and maintenance

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 09:51

Night closures Pelorus Bridge, SH6, Marlborough Sounds over three nights, not all in a row

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working at the Pelorus Bridge, on SH6, between Nelson and Havelock, for three nights next week: Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 December and again on Sunday night, 13 December.

Friday, 11 December could also be a night closure if it is wet earlier in the week.

The work will run between 7 pm and 6 am.

The bridge’s damaged concrete headwall will be repaired over two nights, and pavement will be repaired on the Sunday as well as painting and other routine maintenance.

Can we get over the bridge at all? Yes - hourly and bi-hourly

Traffic will be allowed through on the hour with a ten to 15-minute window to get traffic through each way from 7 pm to 10pm. From 10pm until 4am, traffic will be allowed through every two hours - ie at midnight, 2 am and 4 am. From 5am until 6am, traffic will be allowed across once an hour until full opening at 6 am.

Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers who may be inconvenienced by this work for their patience if they have to wait an hour or more.

An aerial view of the Pelorus Bridge on SH6, near the DOC camp and shop near Te Hoiere/Pelorus River:

