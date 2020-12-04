Resurfacing works on SH23, SH26 and SH39 from next week - NZTA

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 10:02

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that over the next few weeks resurfacing works will take place on State Highway 23 Hamilton to Raglan, State Highway 39 north of Whatawhata and State Highway 26 Eureka from Monday for up to two weeks.

The works, planned to start from Monday 7 December, are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

Work will take place at the following locations:

SH23 Massey St Hamilton. During the week of 7 December resurfacing work will take place over two nights 7pm to 6am. A 30km/h speed limit and Stop/Go traffic management in place while crews are on site.

SH39 between Woolrich Road and Blackett Road. During the week of 7 December resurfacing work will take place over one night 7pm to 6am. A 30km/h speed limit and Stop/Go traffic management in place while crews are on site.

SH23 Hamilton to Raglan. Resurfacing crews will be working at various sites along the highway from 7 December to 18 December. This will be daytime works with Stop/Go traffic management in operation. Temporary speed limits will be in place until the road is swept and lines are marked.

SH26 Eureka. Resurfacing crews will be working between Hinton Road and Friedlander Road from 7 December to 18 December. This will be daytime works with Stop/Go traffic management in operation. Temporary speed limits will be in place until the road is swept and lines are marked.

If you are travelling through these sites please reduce your speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage for the safety of all road users and our road workers.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work will be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)