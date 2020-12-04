Early exit to SH1 Upper Harbour Highway

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 11:10

Drivers on the Northern Motorway can get ready for an earlier exit from the motorway at Constellation Drive with a new off-ramp layout in place from Monday 7 December.

The Upper Harbour Highway/Constellation Drive southbound off-ramp will start much earlier on the motorway than the current layout, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

"Motorists will need to ensure they get into the left lane early enough to exit the motorway. They should take extra care and slow down as there are bends in the ramp towards Constellation Drive."

There is a 50km speed limit in place on the ramp. A separate bus lane is also included in the layout. Drivers are advised to follow the signs to direct them to the exit.

The temporary layout will be in place until mid-2021. It will create a safe space for ongoing work to install retaining walls for a new underpass, which will be built under the motorway lanes to link to SH18.

To position the off ramp, the Northern Motorway southbound lanes will be closed between Greville Road and Upper Harbour Highway/Constellation Drive overnight on Sunday 6 December from 9:00PM to 5:00AM. Detours will be in place.

The changes are part of the North

ern Corridor Improvements project which is improving motorway connections between SH1 and SH18 to open up the Western Ring Route, extending the Northern Busway to Albany and building walking and cycling paths to improve community connections and transport options.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt.nz/nci or call the freephone number 0800 624 776.

