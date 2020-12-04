Ahipara crash, name release - Police

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 11:30

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson, Acting Northland Road Policing Manager:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the baby who tragically died following a crash in Ahipara on Wednesday.

She was Crystal Mary Bryers, aged 3 months, of Kohukohu.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with Crystal’s family at this extremely difficult time.

The crash remains under investigation and has also been referred to the Coroner.