500 free food parcels - Whanau Community Trust

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 12:06

The Whānau Community Trust is donating 500 Food Parcels tomorrow from 10am at their Centre in Papatoetoe, Auckland.

Co-ordinator, Rachael Mario, said "There is a real need in the Community to provide extra support for our families and whānau"

"Sadly, yesterday a report confirmed what we already know - that 1 in 5 Kiwi kids live in poverty".

"A large number of our Elderly go to sleep hungry, and many Children attend school without having a proper breakfast", Ms Mario added.

"This is a small gesture, and we hope it encourages all of us to share more with each other", Rachael Mario said, "and to support those in our Communities who need a helping hand"

The community service organisation earlier in the year distributed over 40,000 masks to the Community. And also hosts a free Seniors lunch every first Wednesday of the month.

Ms Mario also thanked the NZ Ministry of Social Development for helping fund the food parcels, and for the support received from the following people and groups:

Akal Foundation

Auckland Rotuman Fellowship Group Inc

Fiji Girmit Foundation NZ

Honorary Consul for the Republic of Fiji

NZ Rotuman Community Centre

Ngati Otara Marae

Hunters Corner Town Centre

Ms Mario said they hope to distribute another 500 Food Parcels in the new year.