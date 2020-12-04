LOVETAUPO sign to get a spruce up - council

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 12:29

TaupÅ’s iconic #LOVETAUPO sign on the lakefront is about to get a spruce up, in time for the busy holiday period.

The popular visitor spot is being upgraded as part of the government funded TaupÅ Town Centre Transformation project which aims to transform our public places into spaces that attract people to spend time and invest in the town centre.

The upgrade of the #LOVETAUPO sign involves upgrading the area surrounding the signage with pavers, etched concrete and timber platforms.

Landscape architect Fraser Scott said the idea is to create a more robust area to support the increasing number of visitors to the site.

"We have seen the popularity of the #lovetaupo sign continue to soar and this work will ensure the site can continue to cope with those numbers.

"It will also allow us to further beautify the area, with the design based around tying people, cultures and our environment together to enhance our unique landscape and better connect with our lakefront," he said.

Work will get underway on Monday December 7 and is expected to be complete by Monday December 21. During this time, there will be a replacement #LOVETAUPO sign on Colonel Roberts Reserve.