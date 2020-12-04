QLDC receives $1.2m from Provincial Development Unit

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 13:48

A $1.2m grant from central government’s Provincial Development Unit (PDU) is helping Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) renovate four of its community venues and employ upwards of 80 people over several months.

The final funding agreement of $1,192,631 was approved by councillors at the Full Council meeting on 3 September this year with work now underway at Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall, Lake Hayes Pavilion, Lake WÄnaka Centre and Queenstown Memorial Centre.

Renovations include painting, replacing flooring and windows, and upgrading heating and lighting systems. As well as providing much needed maintenance and repairs, this will also increase energy efficiency and reduce running costs at the Council-managed venues.

The majority of the work had been identified as necessary through a routine, independent condition assessment of Council facilities. Whilst it was already part of Council’s future activity programme, changes to workflow caused by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the work could have been deferred to the next Long Term Plan.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said the PDU grant confirmed the work could be completed in this financial year and would provide a much needed boost.

"COVID-19 continues to have a severe impact on jobs across the district so the timing of this grant is very welcome. Not only is it supporting our investment in Council venues widely used by our local community and visitors to the district, it is also providing employment to a large number of people."

The grant awarded to QLDC is part of a $12.4m total package from the PDU targeted at the renovation of town halls, war memorials and other community landmarks across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Mr Theelen said Council would welcome further opportunities to work with central government if similar funding was made available in the future.

He expects the current works to be largely completed by the end of January 2021.