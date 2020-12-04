Gateway decision approaching - council

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 15:32

Work to explore a potential operating model for the proposed KÄpiti Gateway facility at Maclean Park in Paraparaumu Beach is nearing completion.

The work was commissioned in late August following confirmation that Council had been successful in securing up to 50 per cent of the estimated project costs from the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says councillors directed staff at a briefing on 11 August to undertake further work to refine the indicative business case that was developed to support the Council’s funding application.

"This included looking at how the ongoing operational costs of a Gateway centre might be met."

Over the past few months’ council staff have been working with a small group of councillors to unpack the indicative business case. This has involved further scrutiny of the social, cultural, environmental and economic benefits of the project, projected visitor numbers and operating costs.

Mr Maxwell said "the Council is fully aware of the need to ensure the Gateway facility operates sustainably.

"Our iwi partners, central government agencies, key stakeholders, councillors, staff and our community have invested a lot of time and energy in this project over the years and, while we accept that this process is taking longer than expected, it would be remiss of us not to do our due diligence."

Council is expected to meet in the new year to discuss the future of the Gateway.

Further information about the Gateway, including the Council’s funding application, can be viewed on the Council’s website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz.