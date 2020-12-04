Cockle Bay homicide: Police appeal for footage around fatal fire

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 16:00

Attribute to acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Counties Manukau East Police:

Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of Wiremu Arapo in Cockle Bay are appealing for footage of the incident.

The body of 27-year-old Wiremu Arapo was located on 20 October 2020 following a house fire at a property on Minerva Terrace.

Since a homicide investigation was launched last month, we have continued to make progress in our investigation.

We are aware that there were many people in the area took photos or video of the fire at the time.

Police are asking people to submit their footage to assist with our investigation.

We are specifically asking for footage leading up to, during and after the fire.

Police would still like to hear from anyone with information about any suspicious activity at the address or anyone with knowledge about the fire and who is responsible, who have not yet come forward.

An online portal has been set up for people to submit footage.

Please go to https://bancroft.nzpolice.org/

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 201021/0932.

Information can be provided through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.