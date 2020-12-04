Sunnyhills homicide: Police investigation continuing to make progress

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 17:10

Police are continuing to make progress in its homicide investigation currently underway in Sunnyhills.

Formal identification procedures have now been completed and we have formally identified the victim as 55-year-old Ying Zhong, also known as Elizabeth.

The scene examination at a property on Suzetta Place is still ongoing and Police expect this will continue for some time.

Part of the Police investigation is focusing on the night of Friday 27 November and the morning of Saturday 28 November.

The last confirmed sighting of Elizabeth was at 4.30pm on Friday before her body was located on Saturday.

Police are appealing for sightings of Elizabeth’s black Land Rover vehicle between these times.

Police have received a large volume of information from associates, the business community and the wider community as part of our investigation to date.

I would like to acknowledge those who have contacted Police and I encourage those who have information, and who have not come forward, to contact us.

Elizabeth’s family are understandably devastated by what has happened and they have requested privacy.

We are keeping in regular contact with her family.

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation can contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 201128/1909.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.