Vocational education and training campaign changes gear on Sunday - TEC

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 17:27

A multi-year campaign to raise the profile and improve perceptions of vocational education and training (VET) moves to the next phase this weekend when new advertising hits TV screens and digital media on Sunday.

"The new campaign phase is aimed at starting meaningful conversations about VET in the community. It features people from across our community who chose to pursue VET and are now doing productive work," says Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) Chief Executive Tim Fowler. The TEC is the government agency responsible for investing in tertiary education, training and careers services.

"Our research shows that most people have heard of VET but many think of it as a lesser or limiting choice for them or their family. They don’t understand the wealth of options available for both learners and employers. The campaign shows that vocational education and training gives you skills that can lead to an exciting new career direction, and many people start earning while learning.

"VET provides an opportunity to upskill or retrain. In an ever-changing world, being adaptable and prepared for the future is vital. COVID-19 has made this even more important, with many people in New Zealand needing to adapt and retrain. And it’s never been easier to get into VET with free training available in a range of courses through the Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund."

The campaign includes TV, radio and social media ads, digital display and online videos. It showcases the breadth of career opportunities VET offers learners and its value for our young people, their parents and whÄnau, adult learners, and to New Zealand as a whole. It features people less traditional vocations like visual effects, viticulture, health and wellbeing, early childhood education and aged care; as well as traditional ones like construction, transportation, mechanical engineering, agriculture and forestry.

More information can be found at www.vocationnation.govt.nz.