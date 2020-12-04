Taranaki Police seek Terrence Riddle

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 17:30

Taranaki Police are asking for the public’s help locating Terrence Riddle, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Riddle, 31, is thought to be in the New Plymouth area.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but instead call Police on 111, quoting file number 201111/2801.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.