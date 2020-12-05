Road closed following SH35 crash

Saturday, 5 December, 2020 - 07:15

State Highway 35 (Whareponga Road) and Waiapu Road, Ruatoria is closed due to a serious single vehicle crash.

Police were alerted to a vehicle in a ditch at around 2:10am.

Two people are said to be critically injured and three others have a range of injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.