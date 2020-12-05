Road closed following SH35 crash

|
State Highway 35 (Whareponga Road) and Waiapu Road, Ruatoria is closed due to a serious single vehicle crash.
Police were alerted to a vehicle in a ditch at around 2:10am.
Two people are said to be critically injured and three others have a range of injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
